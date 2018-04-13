Victoria Beckham pokes fun at height difference as she promotes fashion line

13th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

She joked about not wearing heels.

Victoria Beckham has teamed up with a 7ft 1in former basketball player to promote her latest designs.

The singer turned fashion designer joked that she had chosen “today not to wear heels” while standing next to ex-basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, to promote her collaboration with Reebok.

Chose today not to wear heels?? 🤔 @shaq @reebok #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

In one snap, posted on Instagram, she stood on top of a wooden box but was still smaller than the basketball star.

In a video, she appeared on O’Neal’s shoulders.

Slam dunk! @shaq @reebok #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

@shaq @j_corden @latelateshow x #ReebokxVictiriaBeckham

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

O’Neal is a longtime collaborator with Reebok, releasing several shoe lines.

© Press Association 2018

