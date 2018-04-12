Kris Jenner breaks silence about birth of Khloe Kardashian's baby

The reality television matriarch said the family are blessed.

Kris Jenner has appeared to confirm the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s baby.

Numerous reports have said the reality star has delivered her first child, a daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Jenner, who is Kardashian’s mother, seemed to confirm the reports when she shared a post by W Magazine on Instagram in which Kendall Jenner repeats the word “baby” and which is captioned: “When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan.”

Jenner added her own caption: “BLESSED!!!”

Khloe’s sister Kourtney also hinted a new little girl had joined the clan when she shared a photo of her daughter Penelope with Kim Kardashian’s West’s daughter North and the daughter of a family friend.

GIRL POWER A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

She captioned the photo: “GIRL POWER.”

A source confirmed the birth of Khloe’s daughter to E! News, which broadcasts the Kardashian family’s slate of reality shows.

Kardashian, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

She eventually shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

Ryan Seacrest, who is executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, tweeted his congratulations, writing: “Congrats @khloekardashian on the baby girl – can’t wait to meet her! Sending my love to you and the fam :)”

Congrats @khloekardashian on the baby girl – can’t wait to meet her! Sending my love to you and the fam ? — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 12, 2018

She delivered the little girl early on Thursday morning local time, at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ.

Her sisters Kim and Kourtney, her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend and former Celebrity Big Brother star Malika Haqq were also reportedly present, alongside Thompson.

