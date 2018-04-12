EastEnders fans speculate about what Kat is hiding after Alfie call

12th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The character recently returned to the soap without her husband.

EastEnders fans have speculated about what Kat Slater is hiding after she dodged a phone call from husband Alfie Moon.

The soap favourite, played by Jesse Wallace, recently returned to Walford without Alfie, played by Shane Ritchie.

His absence from Albert Square has remained a mystery but on Thursday’s episode Kat was driven to drink after she chose not to answer a call from her husband.

After cancelling the call from Alfie, Kat took a large swig of gin and looked distressed.

Viewers speculated that she may be avoiding him because she was unfaithful.

One wrote on Twitter: “Did kat cheat on Alfie again?”, while another said: “What happened in Spain with Kat and Alfie? Please don’t let it be that Kat cheated. She’s done that countless times.”

Others hoped his call is a signal of a return to Albert Square.

One viewer said: “Kat’s back hope alfie returns now their great together.”

Another wrote: “That’s it now Kat & Alfie Eastenders is gonna be like the actual best again.”

One more said: “Aww I want Alfie & Kat back together.”

EastEnders continues on Friday at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure

Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure
[PIC] The Aldi product that sold out in ONE MINUTE in Australia is coming to Ireland

[PIC] The Aldi product that sold out in ONE MINUTE in Australia is coming to Ireland
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years

EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years
The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows