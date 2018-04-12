Khloe Kardashian 'gives birth to baby girl'

The reality star was expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child, according to reports.

The reality star previously revealed she was expecting a baby girl with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

A source confirmed the birth to E! News, which broadcasts the Kardashian family’s slate of reality shows.

Kardashian, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

She eventually shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

She delivered the little girl early on Thursday morning local time, at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ.

Her sisters Kim and Kourtney, her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend and former Celebrity Big Brother star Malika Haqq were also reportedly present, alongside Thompson.

