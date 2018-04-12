James Norton to leave Grantchester after fourth series

12th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actor plays the jazz-loving clergyman Sidney Chambers.

James Norton will depart Grantchester after the fourth series, ITV has confirmed.

The actor, who has been tipped as a contender to play James Bond, has starred as the charismatic, crime-fighting clergyman Sidney Chambers in the series based on the novels by James Runcie since it started.

He will return for a fourth series of the programme alongside Robson Green, who plays Detective Geordie Keating, as well as Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones and Kacey Ainsworth.

BAFTA Scotland Awards – Glasgow
Robson Green (Danny Lawson/PA)

Filming on the show, which is a co-production with Masterpiece on PBS in the US, will begin in June in London, Cambridge and Grantchester, and casting of the new vicar arriving in the hamlet will be announced shortly, the broadcaster said.

Diederick Santer, executive producer at production company Kudos, said: “I’m ecstatic that – with Masterpiece and ITV – we are returning to Grantchester with all our favourite characters.

“While I’m sad that these will be James Norton’s final episodes, we will make sure he goes out with a bang.

“We’ve got exciting plans for where the show is heading and the vicarage won’t be vacant for long.”

Rebecca Eaton, executive producer at Masterpiece, added: “It’s a bittersweet time for Grantchester fans, who will be cheering the return of the series but crushed to say goodbye to James.

“We want to assure them that the series they love will continue with brilliant new episodes and a captivating new vicar.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows
The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years

EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years
Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content

Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content
Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure

Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure