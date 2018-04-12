Chris Hemsworth 'recruits' Usain Bolt to join the Avengers

12th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Thor star has been enjoying the Commonwealth Games in his home country over the past few days.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has joked that he has “recruited a new Avenger” – in the form of athlete Usain Bolt.

Hemsworth, 34, who will soon be seen on screen as hammer-wielding superhero Thor in upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, posted a photograph of himself with triple Olympic sprint champion Bolt at the Commonwealth Games being held in Australia.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Eight
Chris Hemsworth and Usain Bolt in the stands at the Carrara Stadium during day eight of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia (PA).

Alongside the photograph, which shows the Ghostbusters star and Bolt striking the athlete’s signature pose, Hemsworth wrote: “Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018”.

Earlier in the week, Hemsworth shared a family moment as he took in the Games with his parents.

commonwealth games with Mum dad and @emerysurfboards #gc2018 yeoooooooow!!

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Many of his fans were wowed by his mother Leonie’s stunning looks.

One fan commented: “That can’t be your mom chris”, while another mused that “Mumma bear Hemsworth looks young enough to be your older sister”.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on April 26.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36
EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years

EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
[PIC] The Aldi product that sold out in ONE MINUTE in Australia is coming to Ireland

[PIC] The Aldi product that sold out in ONE MINUTE in Australia is coming to Ireland
ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows
Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content

Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content