Roseanne star seeks help after running with 'really fast crowd'

12th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The 18-year-old said she is 'going to get help and make better choices'.

Emma Kenney said she was running with a 'really fast crowd' (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Roseanne actress Emma Kenney has said she is taking a break from social media and Los Angeles.

Her tweet comes after the 18-year-old told In Touch she is going to seek “treatment for my battles”.

She did not specify what type of treatment, but said she is “going to get help and make better choices”.

Kenney plays granddaughter Harris Conner-Healy on US network ABC’s revival of Roseanne.

She has also played Debbie Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless.

Kenney said she was running with a “really fast crowd” and doing things that were not legal because she is not 21.

The teenager said she felt anxious and depressed and called it a slippery slope that she did not want to go down.

She said that while it did not affect her work, her private life suffered.

© Press Association 2018

