Scarlett Moffatt's Strictly Come Dancing tweet has fans begging her to do the show

The reality TV star has been on a few programmes so far and her fans are hoping she'll make Strictly her next stop.

Fans have said they would love to see Scarlett Moffatt on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing after she posted a tweet mentioning the BBC One dancing series.

Scarlett Moffatt at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

The 27-year-old, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016 when she won I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, tweeted: “Just realised I’ve spent two hours on the train watching old strictly come dancing clips ?? I’ve watched that many I’ve choreographed a Charleston in my head”.

Just realised I’ve spent two hours on the train watching old strictly come dancing clips 🤣 I’ve watched that many I’ve choreographed a Charleston in my head 😂😂 — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) April 11, 2018

Speculation started immediately that the reality TV star, who found fame on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, could be in the celebrity line-up for this year’s Strictly.

Fans encouraged her to get herself on the show:

Best get yourself on the next series I think you would be marvellous darling .. honestly do it 💃🏻☺️ — Dawn Scott-Elvey (@delvey75) April 11, 2018

Another wondered if it might be worth a small bet that Moffatt will be on Strictly:

I think it might be worth a small bet that you are in this years line up — Samantha Herbert (@sammyred44) April 11, 2018

Her fans really want to see her on the series:

You should really do @bbcstrictly, both my girls said you should do it after they saw you dancing on @itvtakeaway 😊😊😊😊😊😊 — Lizzie (@LizzieTandy) April 12, 2018

So far neither the professional dancers nor celebrities for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

