Watch the actual Rick Astley 'Rick roll' a weatherman

12th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

This weatherman is Never Gonna Give You Up.

V Festival 2016 Day Two - Weston Park

A Canadian weather presenter has been given a surprise in the form of a ‘Rick roll’ by Rick Astley himself, live on air.

While Brandon Gonez gave his weather forecast on Canada’s Good Morning programme on Wednesday, the green screen behind him suddenly began playing the music video to Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

A look of total confusion crossed Gonez’s face as he asked the production team “what is going on?”.

The classic “Rick roll” was made even better when Astley himself appears on screen, totally surprising the excited weatherman.

As they embrace, Gonez says “this is a dream for me” and the pair begin to dance together. Astley then introduces the next segment.

Rick rolling is a popular internet meme which involves tricking someone into clicking a link for something they want to view, only to be confronted with Astley’s 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up.

In an interview later on in the show, Astley said of the song and its new life: “That song has been really good to me and if you can’t have a bit of fun with a 30-year-old song, you’re in trouble.”

He also revealed that he himself has been Rick rolled.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke shares rare post about his twins

Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke shares rare post about his twins

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content

Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam