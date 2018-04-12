Parky: Men feel under threat for the merest indication they might be flirting

The chat show veteran has previously said that men of a certain age look back and wonder about their behaviour.

Sir Michael Parkinson has said men feel “under threat” over the “merest” sign that they could be flirting.

Now the 83-year-old has told the Daily Mirror about having a photograph taken with a Lady Mayoress.

“I had to say to her ‘Do you mind if I put my arm on your shoulder?’ She said ‘Not at all, why do you ask?'” the broadcaster recalled.

“You feel yourself, all men do, being under threat for the merest indication they might be flirting with someone,” he said.

The TV veteran has battled prostate cancer in recent years.

And he has revealed that he had to learn how to walk again after undergoing back surgery.

He told the newspaper: “I can’t pretend I didn’t get depressed at times, but I didn’t get to a crying depression stage, that’s not really in my nature.

“Keeping working was important. I kept active.”

