Kevin Spacey sexual assault case considered by Los Angeles prosecutors

The newly emerged investigation adds to those against the Oscar-winner in London.

A sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey is being considered by prosecutors in Los Angeles, in the first known investigation outside the UK.

The police investigation in California, which emerged on Wednesday, adds to three already active against the two-time Oscar-winning actor in London.

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office spokesman Greg Risling said: “A case was presented (on) April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department involving Kevin Spacey. It is under review.

The House Of Cards star faced allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“It went to our task force that is handling sex assault cases.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida also confirmed the development, but was unable to immediately provide more information.

Scotland Yard has been investigating allegations of sexual assault on three men in London, spanning from 2005 to 2008.

As movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall spread throughout Hollywood, Spacey was one of the first to face public allegations.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to make an allegation, claiming he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey, now 58, said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

Rapp’s allegation proved to be a watershed moment with London’s Old Vic theatre, where Spacey was artistic director from 2004 to 2015, found 20 people said they had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour from the Spacey.

The US actor was sacked by Netflix’s House Of Cards and Sir Ridley Scott scrubbed Spacey from completed film All The Money In The World in re-shoots costing millions.

A spokeswoman for Spacey’s legal team declined to comment on the latest investigation.

© Press Association 2018