Naomie Harris would love to star in next James Bond film

11th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress who plays Eve Moneypenny hopes to be invited back for James Bond 25.

Naomie Harris would love to star in the next James Bond film.

London-born Harris has appeared as Eve Moneypenny in the last two instalments in the long-running franchise, Skyfall and Spectre.

Speaking at the premiere of her latest film, Rampage, Harris revealed she hopes to be invited back for James Bond 25.

Rampage European Premiere – London
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman and Dwayne Johnson attending the European premiere of Rampage (Ian West/PA)

She told the Press Association: “Let’s hope so. I would be very disappointed not to be. I would love to, absolutely.”

Daniel Craig has already confirmed his involvement in the film and Danny Boyle is rumoured to be the director.

Harris has previously said Boyle helped her career by casting her in his 2002 film 28 Days Later.

And she said she would be delighted to be reunited with him for the next Bond film.

She said: “I would love that. I started my career with Danny, I think he is phenomenal, he is a visionary, he has such class and taste and I think he would do spectacular with it.”

In Rampage she stars as Dr Kate Caldwell alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jake Lacy.

The action adventure sees Dr Caldwell team up with Johnson’s character, Davis Okoye, to try and save a rare albino silverback gorilla.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The Aldi product that sold out in ONE MINUTE in Australia is coming to Ireland

[PIC] The Aldi product that sold out in ONE MINUTE in Australia is coming to Ireland
Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows
EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years

EastEnders favourite is LEAVING the show after four years
Corrie favourite caught up in SHOCKING kidnap ordeal

Corrie favourite caught up in SHOCKING kidnap ordeal
Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content

Irish parents URGED to be vigilant of new secret app allowing children to hide content