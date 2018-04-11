Naomie Harris stuns in Gucci alongside Dwayne Johnson at Rampage premiere

11th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress sported a blazer studded with crystals.

James Bond star Naomie Harris stunned as she joined Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the premiere for their latest film Rampage.

The actress sported a Gucci blazer studded with crystals and finished off with a pink bow on the red carpet in Leicester Square on Wednesday evening.

Naomie Harris (Ian West/PA)
She paired the blazer with some bright blue trousers while Johnson wore a checked suit over a white t-shirt.

Naomie Harris (left) and Dwayne Johnson (Doug Peters/EMPICS)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, Dwayne Johnson and Malin Akerman (Ian West/PA)
Johnson stars as Davis Okoye in the action adventure while Harris plays Dr Kate Caldwell.

Malin Akerman, Jeffery Dean Morgan and Jake Lacy also star in the film.

Love Island couple Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville (Ian West/PA)
Boxer Chris Eubank Junior, Love Island couple Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen and actress and model Jorgie Porter were other stars to attend the premiere the carpet.

