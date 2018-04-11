Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke shares rare post about his twins

The dancer revealed their names for the first time last week and has now shared another update.

Strictly Come Dancing stalwart Anton Du Beke has shared a rare glimpse into his life as a father of twins.

The professional dancer and his wife Hannah Summers, became parents to twins last year.

Du Beke, 51, who revealed his children’s names for the first time last week, tweeted: “Wow, George and Henrietta’s 1 year (where’d that time go?) injections today… not sure who was more traumatised, them or me!”.

He announced news about his babies on Instagram in March last year, posting a picture of two tiny pairs of ribboned booties with his signature stage top hat and cane.

“Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited!.” he wrote.

As the only remaining professional dancer from BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing original line-up, he has yet to confirm his return to the series this year.

Series regular Brendan Cole announced in January that he would not be returning following the BBC’s “editorial decision” not to renew his contract.

