Hugh Jackman shares sweet anniversary message for wife Deborra-lee Furness

11th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The duo tied the knot in 1996.

Hugh Jackman has said he loves his wife Deborra-lee Furness “a gazillion times around the world” as he marked their wedding anniversary.

The Australian star, who has been married to actress and producer Furness for 22 years, shared his tribute with a throwback photo of the two together.

Jackman wrote: “I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives.

“Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later… it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive.

“I love you a gazillion times around the world.”

Jackman, 49, and Furness, 62, got married on April 11 1996 after meeting on the set of Australian TV show Correlli in 1995.

They have two adopted children together, son Oscar and daughter Ava.

© Press Association 2018

