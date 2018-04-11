A fan cosplayed as Patty Jenkins - and the Wonder Woman director loved it

Jessi Chartier posed with fans of Wonder Woman at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has thanked a fan for dressing up as her at a cosplay event.

Jessi Chartier posted on Twitter showing her exploits at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo last weekend, where she dressed up as the director and writer, complete with clapperboard.

I mean, I love @GalGadot and all, but I cosplayed as MY hero, @PattyJenks. pic.twitter.com/HOHYC5fj5C — Jessi Chartier (@JessiChartier) April 8, 2018

Best of all, the photos showed her posing with other cosplayers who had dressed up as characters from the DC movie starring Gal Gadot.

After seeing the post on Twitter, Jenkins posted her own message, writing:

“Okay, this is completely hysterical and insane. My entire WW crew and I just laughed SO hard at this. Nice @JessiChartier. What a compliment!!! Thank you.”

Okay, this is completely hysterical and insane. My entire WW crew and I just laughed SO hard at this. Nice @JessiChartier. What a compliment!!! Thank you. https://t.co/aTDp3Jn6Kb — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) April 8, 2018

Chartier continued the love-in with a message thanking her idol right back.

I had a blast doing this. Thank YOU for the great work you do. Bonus: I got a new clapboard out of it. Guess I got to go make a movie now. ? #indiefilmmaker — Jessi Chartier (@JessiChartier) April 8, 2018

Jenkins’ other work includes writing and directing Monster, as well as directing episodes of TV shows such as Arrested Development, Entourage and The Killing. She is also due to direct the next Wonder Woman film which will be released in late 2019.

© Press Association 2018