Black Panther stalks Avengers Assemble for UK box office record

The superhero blockbuster is close to becoming the most successful Marvel movie in Britain.

Black Panther has become the second biggest Marvel film ever at the UK box office.

The superhero blockbuster has been in cinemas for just eight weeks but has already taken a massive £49.1 million.

Only one other Marvel film has taken more money in the UK at this point in its release: 2012’s Marvel Avengers Assemble (£51.0 million).

It means Black Panther has outpaced all three Iron Man films, both instalments of Guardians Of The Galaxy, and the trio of Captain America movies.

The film is still showing in over 300 cinemas across the UK, and added another £684,430 in box office takings just last weekend.

If it continues to prove this popular with audiences, there’s a chance Black Panther could overtake Avengers Assemble in the next couple of weeks to become the most successful Marvel film in the UK.

Avengers Assemble ended up taking £51.9 million in 2012 at the UK box office – almost £3 million more than Black Panther’s current total.

Some 18 films set in the Marvel Universe have been released to date.

The 19th film in the franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, is due to be released in the UK on April 26.

