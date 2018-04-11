Mark Hamill on Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley: She's a brilliantly natural actor

11th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The long-time Star Wars hero heaped praise on one of his newer co-stars.

Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley, saying she is a “delight to work with”.

The Luke Skywalker actor shared a collage of pictures of himself with Ridley, and Ridley in character as Rey in the sci-fi franchise.

He wrote on Instagram: “SHOUT OUT to #DaisyRidley for no particular reason other than she is a brilliantly natural, instinctive actor, a delight to work with & the best piggy-back ride in the business!

“Luke should be so lucky to have had such a lovely daughter. #DarlingDaisy.”

Hamill, 66, and Ridley, 26, have appeared together in the two most recent Star Wars films – The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Fans have shared their own theories that heroine Rey is the daughter of Luke, as it has so far been revealed in the series that her parents were “nobodies”.

British actress Ridley has won a number of industry accolades since appearing as scavenger Rey in the Star Wars movies, including two Empire Awards and an MTV Movie Award.

