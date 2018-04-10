This Time Next Year's IVF twins bring viewers to tears

This Time Next Year's IVF twins bring viewers to tears10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
Sarah-Lee managed to get pregnant with husband David after appearing on the Davina McCall-fronted show.
A couple who used IVF treatment to welcome twin children left viewers in tears on ITV programme This Time Next Year.
Sarah-Lee managed to get pregnant with husband David after appearing on the Davina McCall-fronted show.
They appeared on the programme on Tuesday via video link after Sarah-Lee gave birth just eight days before it was filmed.
She revealed to McCall that the twins, a girl and a boy, had been born prematurely in a natural birth, adding it was “emotional to say the least”.
Husband David, who is in the military, missed out on the birth after he was sent to Cyprus.
He joked it was “two for one” as viewers also saw a woman fulfil her ambition of becoming Miss England and a mother and daughter lose 13 stone between them.
Viewers on social media were left emotional about the outcome for Sarah-Lee and David, calling the show “amazing”.
@Tracy_Crump tweeted: “This time next year was a Amazing! I cried my eyes out… the twins and the lady who got a new nose just wow! #ThisTimeNextYear.”
@SymondsLights wrote: “Best.Ending.Ever #ThisTimeNextYear Those twins were simply perfect. Great ending to a wonderful story.”
@ZeeKazzzz posted: “so happy for everyone on the show especially the couple who had twins.”
© Press Association 2018