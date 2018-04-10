Lisa Hammond leaving EastEnders after four years

10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress plays stallholder Donna Yates.

EastEnders star Lisa Hammond is to leave the soap later this year.

The actress, 34, opted to leave the BBC show after four years as stallholder Donna Yates, she confirmed on Tuesday.

When she took up her pitch in Albert Square in April 2014, Donna made life a little difficult for Walford’s residents before evolving into a more likeable character.

“It’s been so great to play Donna for the past four years. I’ve made lifelong friends at EastEnders and will really miss all of the brilliant cast and crew who have always been a pleasure to work with! I look forward to what the future brings,” she told the Metro.

An EastEnders spokesman said: “We can confirm Lisa will be leaving EastEnders in the coming months.

“Lisa has been a fantastic addition to the cast and she will be missed. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

Hammond – who sometimes uses a wheelchair – has previously appeared in Psychoville, Bleak House, Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere and started her acting career in Grange Hill when she was 13.

© Press Association 2018

