Tonight Matthew - Stars In Their Eyes to return for one-off special

10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Matthew Kelly will front the revival which is fundraising for a breast cancer charity.

Stars In Their Eyes host Matthew Kelly is to revive the favourite TV programme for a one-off show.

The presenter and actor will host a special version of the popular show this summer in aid of Prevent Breast Cancer at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

The live revival will feature performances from some of the show’s most well-known contestants – including its first winner, Dame Shirley Bassey impersonator Maxine Barrie.

Kelly, 67, who hosted the show for more than a decade, will front the Stars In Their Eyes: The Live Revival, on June 2.

He said: “I’m a Manchester boy with a Manchester show, and I hope the people of Manchester will help me raise money for this fantastic charity by coming along to hear those famous words: ‘Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…’ for one night only, one last time.”

A new generation of talent, to be revealed on the night, will also take to the stage after Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Shayne Ward judged auditions last month.

Kelly is not the only one to return – Prevent Breast Cancer have also enlisted the help of crew members from the ITV show including experts in sound, lighting, hair and make-up, and writer Richard Easter.

Patron of the charity and Corrie star Sally Dynevor, said: “Stars In Their Eyes is a national treasure, so to recreate it for one night only – with Matthew Kelly himself – is just fantastic and will hopefully bring us one step closer to achieving our goal of creating a breast cancer-free future.”

Based at the Nightingale Centre at Wythenshawe Hospital, Prevent Breast Cancer carries out research into the disease and is asking for support via a crowdfunding initiative.

