Tracey Emin sends 'subliminal' Brexit message in latest artwork

10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The artist has unveiled her newest work which is titled I Want My Time With You.

Tracey Emin has unveiled her new artwork – a pink “subliminal message” sent to Europe over Brexit.

I Want My Time With You is a 20-metre text-based work at St Pancras Station.

The work is a “romantic” and “passionate” message about being met by someone you love at a train station.

Tracey Emin new work unveiled
Tracey Emin unveils her 20-metre work, I Want My Time With You, 2018, part of the Terrace Wires installation programme at St Pancras International, London (John Stillwell/PA)

But Emin, 54, said the words also had another meaning.

“I’m deeply saddened that Britain is going to be demoted to a tiny island floating around in the North Sea,” she said.

The artist said the work might appear “effortless and simple” but was a health and safety headache.

“The main consideration is the train drivers coming in. They mustn’t be shocked,” said Emin, best known for works such as her unmade bed and the tent Everyone I Have Ever Slept With.

She added: “Essentially, it is a great subliminal message sent out to the rest of Europe… I want my time with Europe…

“The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer and leaving Europe will speed that up.”

I Want My Time With You has been suspended above the Grand Terrace and is Emin’s largest text-based work.

It has been unveiled at St Pancras International Station and will remain there until the end of the year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bride's 'SCARY' letter to fiance's ex-girlfriend goes VIRAL

Bride's 'SCARY' letter to fiance's ex-girlfriend goes VIRAL
Irish crèche closed over RODENT infestation

Irish crèche closed over RODENT infestation
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer
Police documents on Ant McPartlins arrest have been released

Police documents on Ant McPartlins arrest have been released
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version