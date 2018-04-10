Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter steal show at New York fashion event

The actress and her daughter turned heads as they stepped out at a fashion show in New York.

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys, stole the show at a fashion event in New York.

Zeta-Jones, 48, and Carys, who is 14, turned heads as they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in the Big Apple.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Douglas at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Couture Fashion Show, New York, USA – 08 Apr 2018 (REX)

Designer Stefano Gabbana posted a video on Instagram of them arriving at the event.

Zeta-Jones shared the video with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, writing alongside it: “Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited”.

The actress was recently seen on screen in BBC Two drama Feud: Bette And Joan where she played Olivia de Havilland.

The popular series, which starred Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles, was recently nominated for a Bafta television award in the international category.

