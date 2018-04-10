Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter steal show at New York fashion event

10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress and her daughter turned heads as they stepped out at a fashion show in New York.

Catherine Zeta Jones and her daughter Carys (REX)

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys, stole the show at a fashion event in New York.

Zeta-Jones, 48, and Carys, who is 14, turned heads as they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in the Big Apple.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Douglas
Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Douglas at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Couture Fashion Show, New York, USA – 08 Apr 2018 (REX)

Designer Stefano Gabbana posted a video on Instagram of them arriving at the event.

Zeta-Jones shared the video with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, writing alongside it: “Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited”.

The actress was recently seen on screen in BBC Two drama Feud: Bette And Joan where she played Olivia de Havilland.

The popular series, which starred Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles, was recently nominated for a Bafta television award in the international category.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life

Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life
Bride's 'SCARY' letter to fiance's ex-girlfriend goes VIRAL

Bride's 'SCARY' letter to fiance's ex-girlfriend goes VIRAL

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer
[PIC] B&Q issues URGENT product recall over SERIOUS injury fears

[PIC] B&Q issues URGENT product recall over SERIOUS injury fears