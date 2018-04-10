Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter steal show at New York fashion event

Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter steal show at New York fashion event10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
The actress and her daughter turned heads as they stepped out at a fashion show in New York.
Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys, stole the show at a fashion event in New York.
Zeta-Jones, 48, and Carys, who is 14, turned heads as they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in the Big Apple.
Designer Stefano Gabbana posted a video on Instagram of them arriving at the event.
Zeta-Jones shared the video with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, writing alongside it: “Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited”.
The actress was recently seen on screen in BBC Two drama Feud: Bette And Joan where she played Olivia de Havilland.
The popular series, which starred Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles, was recently nominated for a Bafta television award in the international category.
