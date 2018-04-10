Seth Meyers' new baby born in apartment lobby

Officers from the New York Police Department helped cut the cord.

TV host Seth Meyers has revealed he is a father again – after his baby was born in the lobby of his apartment building.

The comedian said his new son arrived on Sunday.

Speaking on his US show a day later, the 44-year-old said: “I called 911 and, over the course of a minute conversation, I said ‘We’re about to have a baby – we’re having a baby – we had a baby.”

Axel Strahl is the star’s second child with wife Alexi Ashe.

The star thanked the officers from the New York Police Department, who arrived just after the baby did and helped cut the cord, People reported.

And his neighbours helped with towels to keep the baby warm until more help arrived.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host joked: “I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.”

