Eamonn Holmes walks off Good Morning Britain during coughing fit

10th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter was in the middle of an interview with Julian Clary.

Eamonn Holmes has walked off the set of Good Morning Britain after suffering a coughing fit.

The presenter was interviewing Julian Clary with co-host Kate Garraway in the last segment of the show when he was forced to apologise for the noise he was making.

He said: “I’m sorry I’ve got one of these air conditioned coughs.”

He added: “I think what I might do is just leave and let you guys (carry on).”

Garraway had earlier paused during the interview to ask Holmes: “Are you alright, are you with us?” before Clary joked: “I’m trying to talk while Eamonn is coughing away!”

As he left the set Garraway told him: “Come back, come back and join us,” as Clary added: “Will he ever be seen again?”

Garraway later joked to the guest: “That could be it. Are you the man to finish off Eamonn Holmes, Julian, with a strange allergic reaction?”

Holmes did not return to the set before the end of the broadcast.

Earlier in the show Holmes presented Garraway with a bag of grooming goodies, just a day after she discovered a roller in her hair while live on air.

Garraway was opening the show when she became distracted and pulled out a large roller from the back of her head before bursting out laughing and saying: “I’ve just discovered I’ve still got the roller in my hair! I wondered what was itching me.

“They’ve left a roller in! Genuinely blushing.”

© Press Association 2018

