New Ninja Warrior course tougher than ever, say hosts

Celebrities will compete on the new series of Ninja Warrior UK.

Ninja Warrior UK hosts Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara have said the new assault course is tougher than ever and promise viewers will be “blown away”.

The ITV programme, based on Japanese show Sasuke, is returning to TV screens with another batch of competitors pushing themselves to their limits across a gruelling obstacle course.

Shephard, who hosts with Kamara and Rochelle Humes, said: “I think it’s fair to say it’s escalated.

“The contestants’ ability has gone up, exponentially. They’re much better prepared.

“There’s many more opportunities and environments for them to go train for this sort of thing, so we have escalated the challenge as well, right from the very first obstacle, which is different from how it has been.

“The challenge is way tougher.”

Rochelle Humes hosts with Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara (Ian West/PA)

The obstacles in the first episode include the Floating Steps, Spinning Bridge, Cargo With Tyre and the four-metre tall Warped Wall.

Kamara said: “People will be blown away by this series. It’s the best we’ve ever done. Better competitors, the outcome is brilliant, it’s just something else.”

The new series will see some well-known faces having a go at the course, including Marvin Humes, husband of host Rochelle, and Towie star Lydia Bright.

Ninja Warrior UK returns on Saturday April 14.

