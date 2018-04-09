Playboy remembers late founder Hugh Hefner on his birthday

9th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Hefner created Playboy magazine in 1953.

Playboy has paid tribute to late founder Hugh Hefner on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

Hefner died of natural causes in September 2017.

To mark his birthday on April 9, the Playboy Instagram page shared an old picture of Hefner with a cake and wrote: “It’s our honor to wish a hearty happy birthday to our late, great founder & the renowned visionary behind the world of Playboy.

“Happy birthday, Hef.”

Hefner created Playboy magazine in 1953, starting the publication from his kitchen table.

It went on to become the biggest-selling men’s magazine in the world.

Hefner himself went on to become a political activist and philanthropist, advocating political and sexual freedom.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life

Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life
Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version