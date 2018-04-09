Lily James wows on red carpet at premiere of new film

9th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress shares the screen with Downton Abbey co-star Jessica Brown Findlay in The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society.

Lily James did not let the rain get in the way as she showed off a stunning spring look at the premiere of her latest film.

The actress looked dazzling in a white off-the-shoulder dress, which was covered in flowers and featured delicate beading around the neckline, at the screening of The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society.

Lily James
Lily James on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

James, 29, was joined by her co-star – and former Downton Abbey pal – Jessica Brown Findlay at the premiere at the Curzon Mayfair in London.

Brown Findlay looked elegant in a figure-hugging teal gown that left one shoulder bare and billowed behind her in a short train.

Jessica Brown Findlay
Jessica Brown Findlay at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

The actress, 28, wore her hair swept up with a few locks falling around her face.

Their co-stars Michiel Huisman, Glen Powell and Tom Courtenay were also among those on the red carpet.

The historical drama is based Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrow’s 2008 book and follows a writer who decides to write about a book club formed on Guernsey during the Second World War.

© Press Association 2018

