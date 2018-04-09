Helen Glover confirms loss of one of the twins she was expecting

Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover has confirmed she has lost one of the twins she was expecting later this year with her TV presenter husband Steve Backshall.

The Team GB rower wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for all your lovely messages. We’ve had the hard news that one baby hasn’t made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer xx”

Backshall added: “Many thanks for all your kind messages. We’ve had the news that one twin has not survived, but are still looking forward to our new addition this summer. Sb”

The couple had announced they were expecting twins in March, when Glover wrote: ““Soooo…The biggest adventure of our lives.. 2 little (chicks) of our own arriving this summer!!! @SteveBackshall.”

Backshall shared the same two images on Twitter, and wrote: “On the boat with my three favourite people; seems this summer we’ll have some little ones of our own… @Helenglovergb.”

Glover, 31, and naturalist Backshall, 44, married in September 2016 after dating for around two years.

Glover and her rowing partner Heather Stanning won Britain’s first gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 they took gold again, becoming the first British female rowers to defend their Olympic crown.

A year ago, Backshall said he and Glover were not quite ready for a family so soon after their wedding.

The Deadly 60 presenter told Radio Times magazine in March last year that they were waiting “a few more months, possibly up to a year” before deciding whether to have children.

