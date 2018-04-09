Kylie Minogue heads back to the top of the charts

9th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The singer is set to land her first chart-topper in nearly eight years.

Kylie Minogue is heading back to the top of the album charts.

The singer, 49, is set to land her first chart-topper in eight years with Golden.

Her last number one was the album Aphrodite, in 2010.

Happy weekend Lovers 💛#Golden pics taken in my homeland, Down Under!!!

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on

And Minogue is currently outperforming her nearest rival by nearly three to one.

Thirty Seconds To Mars are currently at number two with America, the Official Charts Company said.

And last week’s number one, The Greatest Showman soundtrack, falls two slots to number three.

In the singles chart, The Voice UK 2018 champion Ruti Olajugbagbe is expected to land number one at the weekend with her winner’s single Dreams, the rendition of The Cranberries’ classic.

It is currently outperforming the new release by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, whose new collaboration One Kiss starts at number two.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer
Kerry Katona STUNS In Sizzling New Photoshoot

Kerry Katona STUNS In Sizzling New Photoshoot
Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
Bride's 'SCARY' letter to fiance's ex-girlfriend goes VIRAL

Bride's 'SCARY' letter to fiance's ex-girlfriend goes VIRAL