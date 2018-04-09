What your favourite Spice Girl says about YOU

Around 31,000 Brits took part in the survey and some of the results are unexpected.

Spice Girls fans have spoken and – drumroll, please – Baby Spice has emerged as the most popular member of the legendary girl group.

Polling company YouGov, which accurately predicted the turnout of last year’s general election, took a look into Spice Girls fans ahead of the band’s “reunion” for an animated superhero film.

Some 31,000 people took part in the survey, which revealed that 37% preferred Emma Bunton’s persona over Sporty (23%), Ginger (19%), Posh (12%) and Scary (9%).

Baby Spice is the most popular Spice Girl among fans, the survey found (YouGov/ PA Graphics)

But the band’s Girl Power slogan was cherished the most among fans of Mel B’s Scary Spice, with almost one in three (31%) describing themselves as a feminist compared with around one in seven (15%) Baby Spice fans.

Although a majority of all fans said they believe in gender equality, a minority identified as a feminist in the specific term, as the graphic shows.

How Spice Girls fans responded when asked if they believed in gender equality AND described themselves as a feminist (YouGov/ PA Images)

Posh Spice came out on top in most of the results, including the proportion of her fans who believe that friendship never ends.

Three out of four said their friendship group is “a really important part of my life”. She was also the most popular Spice Girl among 18 to 34-year-olds.

Posh, who went on to launch the successful Victoria Beckham fashion brand after the group disbanded, also claimed the most style-conscious fanbase.

Half of those who count her as their favourite Spice Girl said they keep up with current fashion trends.

Beckham’s persona was also the most popular among, well, posh people – YouGov found that 61% of her fanbase were middle class, or in the ABC1 socio-demographic group.

Posh Spice really does have the poshest fans, with 61% of those who say she is their favourite band member being middle class https://t.co/HG4Fef01Jw pic.twitter.com/FQ9OKt0kdS — YouGov (@YouGov) April 9, 2018

Almost one in five (19%) of her fans lived in a household where earnings were on the higher end of that scale – chief income earners were in a “higher managerial, administrative or professional occupation”.

But that’s where the correlation between band members and admirers ends. Fans of Mel C’s Sporty Spice were “no more sporty” than the others. In fact, a quarter of baby Spice fans are “sports mad”, followed by Geri Horner’s Ginger (24%) and Sporty (22%).

Sporty Spice also emerged as the favourite among older fans, with 30% of over-55s preferring her over the others.

Ginger Spice was the favourite among men, with 60% of male respondents claiming her as their favourite.

Ginger Spice has the highest proportion of male fans, with 60% of those saying she is their favourite Spice Girl being men https://t.co/HG4Fef01Jw pic.twitter.com/aWKGk4cGPi — YouGov (@YouGov) April 9, 2018

An exclusive report by Variety last month claimed that an animated film in which each Spice Girl will have a unique superpower, has been signed off on by all five members.

The band, which is still the best-selling girl group of all time after 24 years, recently fuelled rumours of a reunion after Beckham posted a group photo to Instagram earlier this year.

© Press Association 2018