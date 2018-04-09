Quincy Jones plans UK gig to celebrate 85th birthday

9th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The musician will be celebrated at a special concert featuring a host of guest performers.

Quincy Jones has announced a one-off concert in London this coming June in celebration of his 85th birthday.

The concert, to honour the musician who turned the milestone in March this year, will also feature a tribute to British songwriter, producer and musician Rod Temperton, who died in 2016.

The music spectacular will take place at The O2 on June 27 and will include appearances by special guests including Jess Glynne, Mick Hucknall, Mark Ronson and Caro Emerald, who hope to be joined by Jones on stage.

Jones said: “For many years, I couldn’t play in the UK because the unions wouldn’t allow Americans to do concerts there. Finally, it worked out for us to go in ‘96 for a tribute to Nelson Mandela, and I conducted a show at the Royal Albert Hall with Phil Collins, Tony Bennett, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Hugh Masekela, Letta Mbulu, and many other talented performers.

“I’ll never forget standing on the stage thinking that, after waiting 30 years, I was finally able to perform in such a historic venue.

“Anyways, it was a long time coming, so every time I get to return to the UK, it’s truly meaningful; after not being allowed in at one point, you never take it for granted.

“But more importantly, I know this show is going to be an emotional one for me because we’ll be doing a tribute to my brother Rod Temperton, on his home turf.

“I love and miss him with all of my heart and soul, but I’m definitely looking forward to sharing such a special moment with his home country.”

The Quincy Jones – A Life In Song concert will include a full symphony orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley and will also feature an on-stage interview with Jones to talk about his illustrious career.

The acclaimed musician recently made headlines when he claimed during an interview with US publication Vulture that he had once dated Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday April 13 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

