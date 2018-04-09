Lady Gaga thanks Little Monsters 10 years on from Just Dance

9th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said she couldn't believe how much time had passed.

Lady Gaga has celebrated the 10th anniversary of debut single Just Dance with an emotional thank you to her fans.

The anthem was a chart-topper following its release in 2008 and was followed by hits like Poker Face and Born This Way.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the release of Just Dance”, Gaga, 32, wrote on Instagram.

Accompanied by a video featuring some of her early performances, she wrote: “It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years.

#JustDanceTurns10

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

“Cheers to many more, filled with love and bravery to be yourself. I love you so, so much.”

Earlier this year, the US singer cancelled dates in the European leg of her Joanne World Tour because of “severe pain”.

#JustDanceTurns10

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

She said she was “so devastated” in an apology to fans.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer

This GORGEOUS striped top from Penneys has us dreaming of summer
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Kerry Katona STUNS In Sizzling New Photoshoot

Kerry Katona STUNS In Sizzling New Photoshoot

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Police documents on Ant McPartlins arrest have been released

Police documents on Ant McPartlins arrest have been released
Gary Barlow airs support for Ant McPartlin

Gary Barlow airs support for Ant McPartlin
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness