Watch the new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer

9th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Disney has released a new glimpse into the Han Solo spin-off.

Disney has released a new trailer for the Han Solo spin-off movie.

The glimpse into Solo: A Star Wars Story was watched more than 200,000 times online within half-an-hour of it being released on Sunday.

London actress Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra narrates the clip that sees Alden Ehrenreich play a young Solo.

“You’re after something. Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else,” she says.

Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Paul Bettany also star in the Ron Howard-directed film, which will be released towards the end of May.

© Press Association 2018

