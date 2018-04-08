Here are the winners of the 2018 Olivier Awards

8th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Musical Hamilton took home seven prizes.

The Oliviers, the most prestigious awards in theatreland, have been handed out at a glitzy ceremony in London.

Here are the winners:

Best new musical
Hamilton

Best actor in a musical
Giles Terera (Hamilton)

Best Actress in a musical
Shirley Henderson (Girl From The North Country)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
Michael Jibson (Hamilton)

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country)

Best new play
The Ferryman

Best actor
Bryan Cranston (Network)

Best actress
Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman)

Best director
Sam Mendes (The Ferryman)

Best actor in a supporting role
Bertie Carvel (Ink)

Best actress in a supporting role
Denise Gough (Angels In America)

Best new comedy
Labour Of Love

Best new dance production
Flight Pattern

Outstanding achievement in dance
Francesca Velicu (Le Sacre du Printemps)

Best entertainment and family
Dick Whittington

Best costume design
Vicki Mortimer (Follies)

Best sound design
Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton)

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre
Killology

Best set design
Bob Crowley (An American In Paris)

Best lighting design
Howell Binkley (Hamilton)

Best new opera
Semiramide

Outstanding achievement in opera
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona (Semiramide)

Best revival
Angels In America

Outstanding achievement in music
Hamilton

Best theatre choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton)

Best musical revival
Follies

Special award
David Lan

