Black dresses and Time's Up pins dominate Olivier red carpet

8th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Many stars carried umbrellas as they arrived at the theatre awards.

Imogen Poots turned heads at the Olivier Awards in London as she walked the red carpet in a stylish sequinned dress.

The fashion forward frock featured rows of multi-coloured sparkles down the bodice and skirt, and left the star’s shoulders bare.

Poots wore her hair in a bob and, like many celebrities at the event, had a Time’s Up badge pinned to the front of her gown.

Imogen Poots
Imogen Poots (PA)

Alexandra Burke also caught the eye in a black and white strapless number with an elaborate skirt.

Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke (PA)

Unlike the Baftas and Golden Globes, attendees at the Oliviers were not called upon to wear black to the event.

But it was still a favourite at the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, with Tracie Bennett, Summer Strallen and Arlene Phillips among those opting for the elegant look.

Tracie Bennett
Tracie Bennett (PA)
Arlene Phillips
Arlene Phillips (PA)

Pregnant Giovanna Fletcher looked stunning in a short black dress with a silk rose at the waist, highlighting her bump.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher (PA)

Singer and actress Beverley Knight impressed in a column of shimmering white, and other guests stood out in shades of turquoise.

Beverley Knight
Beverley Knight (PA)

Many of the stars carried umbrellas in the damp weather.

Nominee Imelda Staunton beat the cold by snuggling up in a warm coat.

Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton (PA)

The awards, celebrating the best of theatre, are being hosted by Catherine Tate.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Gardai issue warning after elderly man falls victim to HORRIBLE scam

Gardai issue warning after elderly man falls victim to HORRIBLE scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Peter Kay surprises fans with rare appearance at Car Share screening

Peter Kay surprises fans with rare appearance at Car Share screening
Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life

Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life
Declan Donnelly sings as he kicks off Saturday Night Takeaway finale

Declan Donnelly sings as he kicks off Saturday Night Takeaway finale
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches