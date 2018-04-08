Actor Michael Jibson: Hamilton is like nothing anyone has ever seen before

The production is up for 13 accolades at the Olivier Awards.

Actor Michael Jibson has said being in the hip hop musical Hamilton is “one of the most exciting experiences” of his career.

Speaking at the Olivier Awards in London, where he is nominated for best actor in a supporting role in a musical, Jibson said it had been “a real honour” to be a part of the production.

The actor, who plays George III, told the Press Association: “This is probably, for me personally, one of the most exciting experiences of my career.

“Just doing the show, eight shows a week is one thing, to be here, and celebrating it even in the rain is a really big honour.”

The West End production, which tells the story of American founding founder Alexander Hamilton, is up for 13 gongs at the awards, breaking the previous record of 11 set by both Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Hairspray.

Jibson said: “I think it’s taken popular culture and taken the theatre of story telling and taken it to a different level.

“It’s like nothing anyone has ever seen before.

“People are just keen to see it and learn more about it and listen to the soundtrack.”

The show’s nominations include a nod for Giles Terera, who is up for best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Aaron Burr.

He will compete against his castmate Jamael Westman, who is nominated for his depiction of the title character.

Three of the four best supporting actor in a musical nominations also went to the show, with plaudits for stars Jibson, Jason Pennycooke and Cleve September.

Elsewhere, Hollywood stars Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield and Imelda Staunton have also been recognised.

The red carpet is open for action #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/HI7RuJEtf5 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 8, 2018

Cranston, who is nominated for his role in Network, will compete against Garfield for Angels In America, Andrew Scott for Hamlet and Paddy Considine for The Ferryman in the best actor category.

Staunton is nominated for the best actress and best actress in a musical categories for Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? and Follies respectively.

The awards, which celebrate the best of London theatre, are being held at the Royal Albert Hall and are hosted by Catherine Tate.

