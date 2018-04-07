Viewers amused as Corrie's Ken Barlow appears in Takeaway sketch

The soap icon made a hilarious comment during a comedy sketch for the ITV variety show.

Viewers were in hysterics when Coronation Street stalwart Bill Roache made a cameo in a star-studded Saturday Night Takeaway sketch.

Joining Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin in the pre-recorded skit during the series finale, the Ken Barlow actor was involved in a comedy fight scene.

He faced off against TV and panto star Christopher Biggins in a theatrical melee, and demanded: “Come at me, bruv.”

Fans of the show were in fits of giggles at the veteran actor, 85, uttering the youthful phrase.

One wrote on Twitter that it was the “funniest thing I’ve seen in years!”, while many others described it as “hilarious” and “iconic”.

Another wrote: “Ken Barlow swinging a chain saying ‘come at me bruv’ was reason enough to watch #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

“Ken Barlow saying ‘come at me bruv’ is 100% the highlight of me life ffs #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” another enthused.

“#SaturdayNightTakeAway Ken Barlow vs Biggins I’ve seen it all now,” one wrote, amused.

The sketch – which also starred the likes of Joanna Lumley, Noel Edmonds, Judy Murray, Emilia Fox, Katie Price and Gareth Malone – was filmed before the live finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, aired from the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

It featured McPartlin, who took a step back from TV commitments after he was charged with drink-driving.

Donnelly, with the help of support presenters Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern, hosted the programme alone for the second time in two weeks.

