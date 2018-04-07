Declan Donnelly sings as he kicks off Saturday Night Takeaway finale

The presenter is going it alone, and has been praised by fans for his efforts.

Declan Donnelly delighted viewers with his singing skills as he kicked off the final episode of the current series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

He opened the show, live from the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, with an all-singing, all-dancing performance of Everybody Needs Somebody To Love while accompanied by a Blues Brothers tribute act.

Donnelly, who is hosting the ITV variety programme without his long-time TV partner Ant McPartlin, also had the audience laughing as he joked it “literally just started to rain” from the sunny location.

It’s gonna be one heck of a ride! It’s the Takeaway finale at Universal Orlando Resort! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/Wwmpid11b5 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 7, 2018

The finale episode marks the second time Donnelly has presented the programme alone, following his solo debut last week.

McPartlin stepped away from TV commitments when he was charged with drink-driving.

Donnelly is acting alone as lead presenter, but is joined by support presenters and Saturday Night Takeaway regulars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern.

Fans were impressed with his singing and dancing efforts, with one taking to Twitter to declare he has a “great singing voice”.

Another viewer wrote: “Omg I’ve got goosebumps from Dec singing lol #SNTA #SaturdayNightTakeaway #antanddec.”

“I thought that it was a singer singing but omg it was DEC!!!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” one wrote.

I thought that it was a singer singing but omg it was DEC!!!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Emma (@EmsJohnson_) April 7, 2018

The show is featuring R&B star Jason Derulo, actress Denise Richards, singer Craig David and pop duo The Rembrandts.

Derulo and The Rembrandts will perform, former Bond girl Richards is guest announcer, and David is acting as the resident DJ for the episode.

McPartlin was charged by postal requisition on March 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

