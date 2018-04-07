Peter Kay fans praise 'perfect' Car Share finale after charity screening

Fans of the comic were delighted with the first of three charity screenings of the hit BBC programme.

Fans have praised Peter Kay and told of how much they laughed after attending a screening of the comedian’s Car Share.

Kay recently announced there would be three charity screenings of his popular BBC comedy programme at the Blackpool Opera House, each one airing a special finale to the series as well as an entirely improvised episode.

The second series of the Bafta-winning show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

A matinee charity screening of the BAFTA award-winning #CarShare added at Blackpool Opera House due to exceptional demand. Tickets for the screening this Saturday at 3:30pm prompt in aid of The Lily Foundation now on salehttps://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 3, 2018

Viewers were dismayed when he said there were no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes – a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and the improvised Car Share: Unscripted.

Those who attended the first of the charity events shared their delight at seeing the episodes, and have vowed to keep the ending a secret.

One fan described the finale as a “perfect final episode” and hailed Kay as a “comedy genius” on Twitter.

#CarShare top night @peterkay_co_uk comedy genius .. @WGBpl perfect final episode 👏👏thank you for a brilliant night — Dana (@Djl31Lewis) April 6, 2018

“Watching #carshare at blackpool opera house tonight – never in my life laughed so much and so honoured to watch the perfect final ending to car share #NoSpoilers @peterkay_co_uk @Sianygibby #ProudBoltoner,” one said.

Watching #carshare at blackpool opera house tonight – never in my life laughed so much and so honoured to watch the perfect final ending to car share #NoSpoilers @peterkay_co_uk @Sianygibby #ProudBoltoner pic.twitter.com/0RAajDuecy — Jennie Owens (@msjenniejubs) April 7, 2018

Another added: “What a great night we never stopped laughing @peterkay_co_uk #carshare #peterkay.”

“@peterkay_co_uk just watched the final car share in Blackpool! Absolutely hilarious… cried laughing! Bravo Pete, bravo!” one attendee enthused.

@peterkay_co_uk just watched the final car share in Blackpool! Absolutely hilarious….cried laughing! Bravo Pete, bravo! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Clare Belfield (@Clareabel) April 6, 2018

The event was held to raise money for The Lily Foundation, which Kay previously described as “an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.”

One fan said there were “so many laughs, and some tears too” during the screening, while commending Kay for raising money for the charitable organisation.

#carshare @Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk thoroughly enjoyed the screening of Car Share in aid of @4Lilyfoundation. So many laughs, and some tears too😂🤣😭👍👏👏👏👏👏 can't wait to watch it again on TV when it airs! — Henrietta dG (@hddegale) April 6, 2018

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

The screenings were initially announced on March 29 in what was the 44-year-old comedian’s first Twitter post since cancelling his live tour in December, due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

