Kate Hudson: Surprise! I'm pregnant with a baby girl

The Hollywood star is expecting her first child with Danny Fujikawa.

Almost Famous star Kate Hudson has announced she is expecting a new daughter.

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Friday in a post in which she revealed she was the “most sick” she has been during any of her pregnancies.

The star, who has also appeared in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Raising Helen, Bride Wars, Nine and Deepwater Horizon, is expecting the new arrival with partner Danny Fujikawa.

She said: “SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!

“It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing… I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!

“My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

