Encore! The Greatest Showman rebounds to number one

Last week's chart-topper George Ezra is down to number two.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has climbed back up the charts for its 12th non-consecutive week at number one.

The musical film’s accompanying soundtrack previously spent 11 straight weeks at number one, but was pushed down last week by Staying At Tamara’s by George Ezra.

However, Ezra’s reign was short-lived, and The Greatest Showman – which was revealed earlier this week to be the biggest-selling album of 2018 so far – is back in pole position.

Discover the spectacle all over again. The #GreatestShowman is now available on @iTunes. Get it now: https://t.co/2d3Ar24YyO pic.twitter.com/oss9DPIwbi — The Greatest Showman (@GreatestShowman) March 25, 2018

The Official Charts Company said its rebound is due to the cast recording, featuring the likes of Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle and Zac Efron, being released on vinyl last Friday.

Ezra is now down to number two on the Official Albums Chart.

Singer The Weeknd is this week’s highest new entry, landing at number three with his new EP My Dear Melancholy, while indie rockers The Vaccines are in at number four with their new record Combat Sports.

Ed Sheeran’s successful Divide, first released in March 2017, rounds off the top five.

Over on the singles chart, playful track Freaky Friday by American rapper and comedian Lil Dicky, featuring Chris Brown, has claimed the top spot after climbing from number five.

I woke up in @chrisbrown body!! Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the first single and music video off of my sophomore album – #FreakyFriday. Thank you for your patience these past 3 years. This is only the beginning. BLOW IT UP! https://t.co/neRmvSXNez — LD (@lildickytweets) March 15, 2018

The song depicts Lil Dicky – real name David Andrew Burd – swapping bodies with “much cooler” rapper Brown, and marks the comedy musician’s first chart hit in the UK.

Last week’s number one, These Days by Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne and Macklemore is down to number two, while The Greatest Showman’s This Is Me is up five places to number three.

Ezra’s Paradise is at number four and Portugal The Man’s Feel It Still is in fifth place.

