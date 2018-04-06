Jack Whitehall pays tribute to his 'wonderful' grandmother

The star said he had so many 'happy memories'.

Comedy star Jack Whitehall has paid tribute to his grandmother following her death.

Whitehall, 29, posted a snap, taken previously, of the pair together.

And he wrote on Instagram: “My wonderful grandmother has passed away. So many happy memories of her.

“A special thanks to the incredible team at Belford House who made the last years of her life so peaceful.”

The image showed the comic’s grandmother sitting next to Whitehall, who recently won praise for his debut hosting the Brits.

