Nicole Kidman shares picture of Meryl Streep joining Big Little Lies cast

5th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman, who won a Golden Globe with the HBO series, celebrated her first day on set with the triple Oscar-winner.

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman has shared a picture of herself with Meryl Streep on their first day together on the set of Big Little Lies.

Three-time Oscar-winner Streep has joined the second season of the critically acclaimed HBO show as Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in law of Kidman’s character, Celeste.

Kidman posted the image to Instagram on Thursday, captioning it: “First day on the set with Meryl and ‘my’ darling boys!”

First day on the set with Meryl and “my” darling boys! #BigLittleLies

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

The show won four Golden Globes, including Kidman’s for best actress in a limited series and Laura Dern’s for her supporting role.

Dern said that her “acting dream has come true” when it was announced in January that Streep would join the cast, while Reese Witherspoon said she was “beyond thrilled”.

The first season, which aired in the UK on Sky Atlantic, showed the events leading up to a murder in Monterey, California.

© Press Association 2018

