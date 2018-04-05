Christopher Biggins pays tribute to his mother who has died

5th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The panto star, 69, announced news of Pamela's death on Twitter.

Actor Christopher Biggins has paid an emotional tribute to his mother following her death aged 93.

Panto star Biggins, 69, announced the news on Twitter and said Pamela had remained “hysterical to the end”.

He tweeted: “Our beautiful darling mother Pam passed away last night.

“We would like to thank all the incredible staff at Castle View in Salisbury, who were so kind and attentive to her.

“I saw her last week and I said ‘Can you see me mum’ of course I can you’re so big. Hysterical to the end.”

Biggins had previously shared a picture of him and his mother in February 2015 while celebrating her 90th birthday.

Pamela’s husband, Bill, died aged 81 nearly nine years ago.

Strictly Come Dancing star Debbie McGee was among those to offer her condolences to Biggins.

She tweeted: “I am so sad to the news of your darling mum. I remember meeting her when we did Family Fortunes and she was so warm and such a hoot.

“Sending lots of love xxx.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
Woman thanks her broken heart for spurring her on to drop five sizes and meet the love of her life

Woman thanks her broken heart for spurring her on to drop five sizes and meet the love of her life
SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Christopher Biggins shares heartbreaking news in emotional post

Christopher Biggins shares heartbreaking news in emotional post
Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast
Gardai issue warning after elderly man falls victim to HORRIBLE scam

Gardai issue warning after elderly man falls victim to HORRIBLE scam