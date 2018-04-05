Dame Joan Collins excited about American Horror Story role

5th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood actress has confirmed she was offered a part in the hit Ryan Murphy anthology series.

Dame Joan Collins has confirmed she has been offered a role in gritty TV series American Horror Story.

The actress wrote on Instagram: “Excited about being offered American horror story such a brilliant show stay tuned!”

The Dynasty star, 84, was previously thought to be appearing in the series when creator Ryan Murphy reportedly said he was “throwing in Joan Collins”, according to US industry magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Excited about being offered American horror story such a brilliant show stay tuned!

A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe) on

Anthology series American Horror Story, created by Murphy and Brad Falchuck, debuted in 2011 and its eighth season is expected to air later this year.

Its regular stars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Evan Peters have been confirmed to be returning to the show.

The eighth season of the horror anthology will reportedly be set in the future, a first for the series.

Murphy has said: “It’s set in the future, but not the theme. The near-distant future. It’s a projection story.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy has also teased that he is hoping to enlist Anjelica Huston.

Stars including Lady Gaga, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts and Angela Bassett are among those who have appeared in American Horror Story, which has won four Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes among its many accolades.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life

Mum sends URGENT warning to parents after 2 year old son was left fighting for his life
Woman thanks her broken heart for spurring her on to drop five sizes and meet the love of her life

Woman thanks her broken heart for spurring her on to drop five sizes and meet the love of her life

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Christopher Biggins shares heartbreaking news in emotional post

Christopher Biggins shares heartbreaking news in emotional post
SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SERIOUS warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast