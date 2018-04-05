First-look at Sabrina and Harvey in new Netflix show about the teenage witch

A first-look picture has been revealed of the stars in a new series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Former Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka, who will play teenage half-witch Sabrina Spellman, is seen in a picture holding hands with Ross Lynch, who plays her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle in the forthcoming Netflix series.

The image was shared by the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the “Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.” ADORBS, right? pic.twitter.com/9n8cznpv2c — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2018

Along with the picture, he tweeted: “Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the ‘Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.’ ADORBS, right?”

Shipka and Lynch look a world away from Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert, who starred as Sabrina and Harvey in teen series Sabrina The Teenage Witch in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina The Teenage Witch (ABC/Viacom/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

Aguirre-Sacasa’s new programme, based on his Archie comic of the same name, is set in the 1960s, whereas the Joan Hart series was a contemporary version.

Aguirre-Sacasa is known for creating teen drama series Riverdale, although it is not known if the new Sabrina effort will act as a companion to it.

Nate Richert as Harvey Kinkle in Sabrina The Teenage Witch (ABC/Viacom/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

The new show will also be much darker in tone compared to the lighter, more comedic original programme.

The Office star Lucy Davis has been confirmed to be starring as Hilda, one of Sabrina’s aunts, and Homeland’s Miranda Otto will play her other aunt Zelda.

