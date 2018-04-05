Jason Derulo confirmed for Saturday Night Takeaway's star-studded finale

The Talk Dirty hitmaker will join Denise Richards and Craig David on the series finale of the ITV show.

US singer Jason Derulo will perform during the Saturday Night Takeaway finale, the show has confirmed.

The R&B star will be joined by US actress Denise Richards and singer Craig David, who were earlier revealed to be on the line-up.

The ITV show will again be hosted by Declan Donnelly alone, as his TV partner Ant McPartlin has stepped away from his TV commitments.

A tweet from the ITV show revealing Talk Dirty singer Derulo’s appearance said: “We don’t just Want to Want him, we really do Want Him! #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Former Bond girl Richards will act as the guest announcer, and David has been recruited as Takeaway’s guest DJ for the episode, which will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida.

Although Donnelly will act as the lead presenter on his own, he will be joined by supporting presenters Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern.

This weekend’s episode will be filmed live at Universal Orlando Resort and presented by Donnelly one week after he made his debut as a solo host.

Last Saturday’s broadcast was labelled a success as Donnelly oversaw an almost seamless live 90-minute programme, with his only mishap dropping a carton of popcorn.

McPartlin stepped down from his presenting commitments when he was charged with drink-driving earlier this month.

The TV presenter, who has been a part of duo Ant and Dec for nearly 30 years, was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the offence.

But the hearing was adjourned to April 16, a spokeswoman for the court said.

McPartlin was charged by postal requisition on March 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which is now in its 15th series, has been nominated for best entertainment show at the TV Baftas.

