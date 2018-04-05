Skepta presented with chieftaincy title in Nigeria

The grime star, whose parents are from Nigeria, shared a video of the event on Instagram.

Skepta has been presented with a chieftaincy title in Nigeria.

The grime star, 35, whose parents are originally from Nigeria, shared a video of the event on Instagram.

And Skepta, who is rumoured to be dating supermodel Naomi Campbell, wrote: “Thank you to the Baale, Chiefs of Odo Aje and King for presenting me with my Chieftaincy title today.

“I am honoured and will continue to put time and love into Nigeria, especially the community of Odo Aje.”

He wrote: “Love … mum, dad and everybody in attendance for an unforgettable day.

“Big love, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr – Chief Amuludun Of Odo Aje.”

