Rowan Atkinson is back as Johnny English in new film trailer

His alter-ego is seen crawling on a zebra crossing while wearing virtual reality goggles and doing his best to look suave.

Rowan Atkinson is back as hapless secret agent Johnny English in the trailer for the third spoof spy film.

His alter-ego is seen getting into scrapes and causing chaos in Johnny English Strikes Again.

The trailer sees his character having difficulties with new technology, including virtual reality goggles.

The film, also starring Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko and Emma Thompson, is released in October.

Johnny English Strikes Again (Universal PicturesUK)

It begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope.

“Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker.”

Johnny English Strikes Again is released in UK cinemas on October 12.

